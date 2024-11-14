Must be mindful of both sides of the mandate right now

If labour market sputters, appropriate to gradually reduced rates

But if disinflation progress stalls, it could call for a pause to rate cuts

There has been 'considerable progress' on easing inflation pressures

But housing and other factors may complicate things

The message right now seems to be the case that they might be open to pausing in December, or perhaps in January at least. There's still five more weeks until the next FOMC meeting and there will be much data to scrutinise between now and then. As much as the inflation numbers yesterday were not too hot, services inflation remains relatively sticky and may pose a problem in getting the core figures lower in the months ahead.