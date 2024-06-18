Fed's Kugler

Preponderance of labor market data shows it coming into balance

Mon pol is 'sufficiently restrictive', economic conditions moving in the right direction

If wage growth continues to moderate, will soon be at levels consistent with price stability

Most indicators point to a slow, steady easing of labor market

Watching closely for signs of labor market deterioration

I expect some cooling of economic data to continue

Inflation too high but encouraged by renewed recent progress

Two things: The Fed is going to continue to be watching inflation closely but it's noisy. Ultimately, it could be a dip in jobs that could shift them more to the dovish camp.