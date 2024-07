Fed's Kugler

Upside risks to inflation and downside risks to jobs have become more balanced

If labor market cools too much, it will be appropriate to cut rates sooner rather than later

It may be appropriate to hold rates steady 'a little longer'

Inflation has continued to trend down despite 'a few bumps' at the start of this year

Continued labor market rebalancing suggests inflation will continue to move towards 2% target

How much longer is 'a little longer'?