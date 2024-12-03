Oct PCE data consistent as of now with a return to 2% inflation

Continuation of disinflation, modest job market cooling show Fed goals roughly in balance

Rate cuts so far were steps in removing policy restraint, Fed in process of moving toward more-neutral level

Current policy well-positioned to deal with uncertainty

Will vigilantly monitor for risks, negative supply shocks that may undo progress in reducing inflation

Higher productivity growth, immigration increase have driven surprising, largely desirable economic outcomes

There isn't much of a hint here on what she favors for this months' meeting.