Fed Kugler
  • Oct PCE data consistent as of now with a return to 2% inflation
  • Continuation of disinflation, modest job market cooling show Fed goals roughly in balance
  • Rate cuts so far were steps in removing policy restraint, Fed in process of moving toward more-neutral level
  • Current policy well-positioned to deal with uncertainty
  • Will vigilantly monitor for risks, negative supply shocks that may undo progress in reducing inflation
  • Higher productivity growth, immigration increase have driven surprising, largely desirable economic outcomes

There isn't much of a hint here on what she favors for this months' meeting.