- Oct PCE data consistent as of now with a return to 2% inflation
- Continuation of disinflation, modest job market cooling show Fed goals roughly in balance
- Rate cuts so far were steps in removing policy restraint, Fed in process of moving toward more-neutral level
- Current policy well-positioned to deal with uncertainty
- Will vigilantly monitor for risks, negative supply shocks that may undo progress in reducing inflation
- Higher productivity growth, immigration increase have driven surprising, largely desirable economic outcomes
There isn't much of a hint here on what she favors for this months' meeting.