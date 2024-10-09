Fed's Logan

Upside risks to inflation mean Fed should not rush to reduce rates

I continue to see a meaningful risk inflation could get stuck above target

Lowering policy rate gradually would allow time to judge how restrictive monetary policy may or may not be

Normalizing policy gradually also allows Fed to 'best balance' labor market risks

Less restrictive policy will help avoid cooling labor market more than necessary

Progress on inflation has been broad-based, labor market has cooled but remains healthy

Inflation, labor market 'within striking distance' of Fed goals

As labor market has cooled, we case more risk it will cool beyond what is needed to get inflation to return to 2%

Spending and economic growth that's stronger than forecast poses upside risk to inflation

Logan is a hawk but she's not pushing for any kind of a pause in rate cuts. The market is pricing in a 12% chance of no move in November but that looks high to me.