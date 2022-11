Logan says she doesn't see the decision about slowing the pace of hikes as being particularly closely related to incoming data

Process of Fed cooling the economy is just getting started

A slower pace of hikes shouldn't be taken to represent easier policy

I take this as dovish. She's saying that even if the data remains hot, she wants to slow the pace of hikes anyway. That's a strong signal for 50 bps in December, which is 73% priced in with the remainder at 75 bps.