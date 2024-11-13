Fed's Logan

Fed will 'most likely' need more cuts but should 'proceed cautiously'

If Fed cuts too far past neutral, inflation could re-acclerate

Difficult to know how many Fed rate cuts may be needed, and how soon they need to happen

Fed has made a great deal of progress in bringing inflation down

Fed not quite back to price stability yet

US economic activity is resilient

Labor market cooling gradually but not weakening materially

Sees upside risk to inflation, downside risk to employment, says financial conditions may pose biggest challenges for monetary policy

If bond yields continue to rise, the Fed may need less-restrictive policy

Logan last spoke in late October and wasn't quite this hawkish. I think the Fed cuts in December but takes a pause after that and waits to see how things play out.