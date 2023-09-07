Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan:

'Could be appropriate' to skip interest-rate increase in Sept

There is 'work left to do' to get to sufficiently restrictive policy

Skipping does not imply stopping rate hikes

Not yet convinced we've extinguished excess inflation

Fed needs to calibrate policy 'carefully,' must proceed gradually

Significantly lower inflation in recent months 'encouraging,' but too soon to confidently say on path to 2% in timely way

Job market strength suggests we have not finished the job of restoring price stability

If stronger economic activity continues, could lead to a resurgence of inflation

Headlines via Reuters.

Logan keeping all options open here. Making points for hiking, and for not hiking.