Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan:
- 'Could be appropriate' to skip interest-rate increase in Sept
- There is 'work left to do' to get to sufficiently restrictive policy
- Skipping does not imply stopping rate hikes
- Not yet convinced we've extinguished excess inflation
- Fed needs to calibrate policy 'carefully,' must proceed gradually
- Significantly lower inflation in recent months 'encouraging,' but too soon to confidently say on path to 2% in timely way
- Job market strength suggests we have not finished the job of restoring price stability
- If stronger economic activity continues, could lead to a resurgence of inflation
Headlines via Reuters.
Logan keeping all options open here. Making points for hiking, and for not hiking.