Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan:

  • 'Could be appropriate' to skip interest-rate increase in Sept
  • There is 'work left to do' to get to sufficiently restrictive policy
  • Skipping does not imply stopping rate hikes
  • Not yet convinced we've extinguished excess inflation
  • Fed needs to calibrate policy 'carefully,' must proceed gradually
  • Significantly lower inflation in recent months 'encouraging,' but too soon to confidently say on path to 2% in timely way
  • Job market strength suggests we have not finished the job of restoring price stability
  • If stronger economic activity continues, could lead to a resurgence of inflation

Headlines via Reuters.

Logan keeping all options open here. Making points for hiking, and for not hiking.

