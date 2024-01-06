Fed's Logan

Premature easing of financial conditions could allow demand to pick back up

If we don't maintain sufficiently tight conditions, there is a risk inflation will pick back up, reversing progress

Appropriate to consider parameters to guide decision to slow Fed's balance sheet runoff

Labor market 'still tight' but continues to rebalance

Financial system overall has 'more than ample' bank reserves and liquidity, though no longer 'super abundant'

Inflation in a 'much better place' than last January but Fed's job is not yet complete

We should slow the pace of asset runoff as the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase balances approach a low level

The Fed's repo balances should approach a low level around mid-year so we should start to hear more talk about slowing the pace of runoff soon, though I don't think it will be much of a factor for markets (though others disagree).

Overall, Logan doesn't sound like someone who is even close to supporting a rate cut.