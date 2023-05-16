>
Fed's Logan: When conditions are uncertain, Fed may need to move more slowly
Comments from the Dallas Fed President
Adam Button
Tuesday, 16/05/2023 | 19:31 GMT-0
- Gradual mon pol adjustments can be helpful in mitigating against financial stability risks
