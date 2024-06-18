Fed's Logan

May CPI data was welcome news

Great to see CPI data but will need to see several more months to have confidence inflation heading to 2%

Will be watching data in coming months quite closely

In a good position to be patient on policy

Will be watching and seeing what's happening in the economy

If you take this at face value, it's tough to envision a cut in September, though the market is still pricing it at 60%. The sense is that 'several' could fall by the wayside quickly if employment and equity markets start to falter.