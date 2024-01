Today's inflation report doesn't change my view on where the Fed is headed

Forecasts that we will continue to see inflation fall this year

We will not get to 2% target this year

The Fed is in a good spot to assess as data comes in

This report doesn't tell us that inflation progress has stalled out but it tells us we have more work to do

The headline is hawkish and she's generally hawkish but the rest of her comment speak for themselves.