Conditions warrant faster balance sheet reduction

Says she would support selling some MBS during balance sheet reduction

Expects immediate effect of omicron will be relatively small

Expects strong economic expansion to continue this year

Expects some improvement in inflation readings later in the year as demand moderates and capacity constraints ease

So the question is: What is 'appropriate action'? I also tend to think that 3 or 5 Fed hikes won't make that much of a difference. It will come down to things like commodity prices and supply chains, not rates at 0.75% or 1.25%.