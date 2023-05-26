Says she may have to revise up her inflation projections in the next SEP in June

Data confirms inflation is still too high

PCE inflation underscored slow progress

Everything is on the table for June FOMC

Fed committed to lowering inflation in a timely way

Hasn't seen much sign that banking stress is affecting credit conditions

Says she does think they will have to tighten 'a bit more'

Just like in the market, you can see Fed officials beginning to fret about inflation. The May CPI report will be critical.