Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester

Fed's Mester is on CNBC. She is a voting member in 2022 but not in 2023:

US stocks are heading toward the close. The major indices are down on the day with the Dow industrial average outpacing the weaker S&P and NASDAQ indices:

  • Dow industrial average -19 points or -0.05%
  • S&P index -12.8 points or -0.32%
  • NASDAQ index -107 points or -0.96%
  • Russell 2000-14.17 points at -0.77%