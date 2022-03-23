federal-reserve-mester

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is speaking and says:

It was one week ago today that the  Federal Reserve  met and raised rates by 25 basis points. They saw rates going up seven times in 2022 to 1.90%.

Since that time, the Fed officials are lining up for multiple 50 basis point hikes in May and June (at least). Note Mester uses the word "some" implying more than one (how many is some?)

Goldman Sachs on Sunday raised their estimate for hikes for the remainder the year. They now see 50 basis points at the May and June meeting, and 25 basis points at the 4 additional meetings in 2022 (for a total of 200 basis points more or 225 basis points for the year).

That would bring the rate near what many perceive as the neutral rate. That will still be below the the projected inflation rate of 4.3% (as per the Fed's central tendencies).