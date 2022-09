Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

Medium and long term inflation expectations are still in a range consistent with Fed's 2% goal but I am very attentive to that

Policy should be guided by incoming data as it informs the outlook

Better for markets to focus on the path of rates rather than one particular meeting

Not convinced inflation has peaked yet

Growth rate of wages still higher than what is consistent with 2% inflation

In regards to the path, the Fed funds market top is at 3.95% at the moment.