Fed's Mester

Mon pol is currently in a good place given outlook

Expects Fed will be able to lower rates gradually

Inflation may prove to be more persistent this year

Biggest mistake would be premature Fed rate cuts

Fed has luxury of holding steady while taking in more data

There's been a persistent change in Fed language where they say cuts are possible 'some time this year' versus saying 'around mid-year' before. Take that for what it's worth but June is 93% priced in.