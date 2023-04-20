Feds Mester says:
- Inflation is still too high
- Fed Bank has more work to do
- Federal need to hike policy rate to over 5% and hold there for a while
- Fed is much closer to the end of rate hike journey
- Sees welcome progress in balancing demand and supply in economy
- Watching to see impact of tighter financial conditions on economy
- How financial conditions evolve could influence future rate hike view
- Stresses in banking sector have eased, but fed will act if needed
- Expect to see meaningful progress in lowering the inflation in this year
- Expect inflation to ease to 3.75% this year
- Job market strong, expects unemployment rate to rise to 4.5% – 4.75%
The comments are congruent with the ones that she made on April 4