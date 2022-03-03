>
Fed's Mester: It is critically important to get inflation under control
Fed's Mester: It is critically important to get inflation under control
Feds Mester speaks on CNBC
Cleveland fled Pres. Loretta Mester speaking on CNBC
- Task for the Fed is to remove accommodation at pace necessary to bring inflation under control
- Situation in Ukraine adds uncertainty to economic outlook.
- Uncertainty about economic Outlook adds upside risk on inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- That makes it even more important for the Fed to take action.
- Potential is that large rising energy prices, supply chain issues continue for longer. Increases chance of high inflation getting embedded in the US economy.
- Starting with 25 basis point hike and further increases in coming months puts us in a good position.
- We need to be thoughtful about situation in Ukraine, but strengthen the US economy and imbalances all point to being deliberate about removing accommodation
- inflation will likely be 3 1/2 to 4% or even higher at the end of the year
- inflation should come down but still remain high.
- We have to look at the data and using data to inform us.
- If we don't see inflation moving down by the middle of the year after rate hikes and balance sheet trimming, that would be a signal to me that we need to remove accommodation at a faster pace.
- It could very well be that interest rates need to move above the long run neutral to tame inflation.
- We could go faster in reducing balance sheet this time compared with last time.
