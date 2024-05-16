Fed's Mester

Monetary policy is well positioned as the Fed reviews more data

Risks to inflation side of the mandate have increased

Downside risks to growth and hiring have fallen

Expects gradual progress on lowering inflation

Labor market conditions are strong

Current policy will lower inflation

Welcomes the latest CPI data as a sign of cooling inflation

These are by-the-book comments as the Fed continues to push the narrative of higher-for-longer rates. But the market is trying to get ahead of them, sensing some weakening of the economy and a potential pivot to cuts.