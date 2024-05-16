- Monetary policy is well positioned as the Fed reviews more data
- Risks to inflation side of the mandate have increased
- Downside risks to growth and hiring have fallen
- Expects gradual progress on lowering inflation
- Labor market conditions are strong
- Current policy will lower inflation
- Welcomes the latest CPI data as a sign of cooling inflation
These are by-the-book comments as the Fed continues to push the narrative of higher-for-longer rates. But the market is trying to get ahead of them, sensing some weakening of the economy and a potential pivot to cuts.