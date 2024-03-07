More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester:

Open question where neutral rate currently stands.

Open question how restrictive monetary policy is right now.

Labor markets have been very resilient.

January inflation reports were a wake-up call

Meanwhile Fed's Powell testimony has ended. Much of what he said was consistent with what he said yesterday. The Fed is likely to remain on hold until the summer (data dependent).

US stocks remain solidly positive with the NASDAQ leading the way. The S&P index meanwhile is trading at a new all time high.