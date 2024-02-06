Fed's Mester

Fed's Mester is on the wires saying:

Monetary policy in good place to assess what’s next for rates

Fed can lower rates later this year if economy performs as expected

When Fed cuts rates will likely be at gradual pace

If inflation doesn't fall Fed can maintain current policy

Inflation must be moving sustainably lower to open rate cut door

Expects to move back to 2% inflation over time

Sees growth and employment moderating this year

Must be attentive to risk labor market will cool faster-than-expected

Recent news on inflation has been ‘encouraging’

Can't be sure last stage of move to 2% inflation will be swift

So far Red Sea trouble hasn’t rattled supply chains

It would be mistake to cut rates prematurely

Possible inflation may be more persistent than expected

Wage gains still too high for getting to 2% inflation

Higher productivity levels may change wage-inflation calculus

Mester is a voting member on the Fed this year, but will also be retiring from the Fed in July.