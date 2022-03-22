>
Fed's Mester says front loading FOMC rate hikes is appealing
Loretta Mester, president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank Cleveland branch speaking on her economic and monetary policy outlook
Mester (Headlines via Reuters):
- I strongly supported the Fed's actions last week
- raising the fed funds rate to about 2.5% will be appropriate, with further rate hikes next year
- front-loading rate hikes is appealing; can slow pace or speed up in second half of 2022 depending on inflation data
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term is the u.s. economy's no. 1 challenge
- sees rising risks too-high inflation will become imbedded in the economy
- upside risks to inflation from Ukraine conflict are greater than downside risks to u.s. growth
- Fed needs to take action to reduce excess demand
- uncertainty about medium-run outlook has increased
- base case is that economy will grow at above-trend pace, sustain healthy job gains
- current wage increases likely inconsistent with price stability
- inflation will move down but won't return to 2% this year
