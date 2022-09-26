Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speech to
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (from prepared text)
further rate hikes will be needed, will need restrictive stance for some time in uncertain environment, it can be better to act more aggressively pre-emptive action can prevent worst-case outcomes will be very cautious, will need several months of declines to conclude has peaked inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term will guard against being complacent that longer-term inflation expectations are well-anchored costs would be high if we were to fail to take decisive action unacceptably high inflation is key challenge facing economy price stability is necessary to ensure healthy labor market conditions fed committed to using its tools to bring inflation back down to 2% goal, will be resolute energy prices could move higher again; rent, shelter costs will likely keep inflation elevated for some time inflation pressures remain intense, wage pressures are contributing not clear that longer-term inflation expectations won't move up again large and rising level of dispersion suggests inflation expectations not as well anchored as would hope
more to come
"Pre-emptive" action. FFS these Fed parrots were screaming 'transitory' for months and months. We got denial, not pre-emptive. Now they appear to be going in the same but opposite direction. As signs emerge of inflation pressures dribbling lower they are still promising further aggressive hikes. If you have a curve you can be sure the Federal Reserve is well behind it.
