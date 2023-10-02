Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on her economic outlook before the 50 Club of Cleveland Monthly Meeting.

  • Monetary policy path depends on how economy performs
  • Fed will likely need to hike rates one more time this year
  • Economy on ‘good path’ amid ongoing rebalancing of supply and demand
  • Job market strong but slowing, coming into better balance
  • Inflation ‘too high’ but sees welcome signs of progress lowering price pressures
  • Fed will need to keep rates high to ensure return to 2% inflation
  • Economy has grown more strongly than expected
  • Risks to inflation tilted toward upside
  • Credit conditions have tightened in line with monetary policy
  • Sees some signs wage pressures are easing

Mester with quite a few remarks indicating the need for another hike may be dissipating but says anyway that its likely there will be one more.

