Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on her economic outlook before the 50 Club of Cleveland Monthly Meeting.

Monetary policy path depends on how economy performs

Fed will likely need to hike rates one more time this year

Economy on ‘good path’ amid ongoing rebalancing of supply and demand

Job market strong but slowing, coming into better balance

Inflation ‘too high’ but sees welcome signs of progress lowering price pressures

Fed will need to keep rates high to ensure return to 2% inflation

Economy has grown more strongly than expected

Risks to inflation tilted toward upside

Credit conditions have tightened in line with monetary policy

Sees some signs wage pressures are easing

Mester with quite a few remarks indicating the need for another hike may be dissipating but says anyway that its likely there will be one more.