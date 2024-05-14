Mester:
- Says Fed in ‘really good place’ to study economy before charting rate path
- She isn’t eager to consider interest-rate hikes
- It was appropriate for the Fed to hold rates steady as it awaits evidence that price pressures are easing further
- It’s too early to really conclude that we stalled out or that inflation is going to reverse
- There are definite signs that the real side of the economy is moderating, and that is helping to bring balance back to the economy
- Says long-run measures of inflation expectations appear to be "reasonably well anchored" at levels consistent with the Fed's 2% goal
I don't know about anyone else but when I read Mester is not "eager" to think about further rate hikes I am thinking that's what she is thinking about. She should just say it. That'd be worth half a rate hike right there.