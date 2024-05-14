Mester:

Says Fed in ‘really good place’ to study economy before charting rate path

She isn’t eager to consider interest-rate hikes

It was appropriate for the Fed to hold rates steady as it awaits evidence that price pressures are easing further

It’s too early to really conclude that we stalled out or that inflation is going to reverse

There are definite signs that the real side of the economy is moderating, and that is helping to bring balance back to the economy

Says long-run measures of inflation expectations appear to be "reasonably well anchored" at levels consistent with the Fed's 2% goal

I don't know about anyone else but when I read Mester is not "eager" to think about further rate hikes I am thinking that's what she is thinking about. She should just say it. That'd be worth half a rate hike right there.