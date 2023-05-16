- I would like policy rate to get to a point where it could equally be a potential increase or decrease
- I don't put it in terms of a pause, I put it in terms of a hold
- I don't think we're at that hold rate yet
- There is four week weeks to go until the next meeting, need to see more data
- At this point, given how stubborn inflation is, I can't saw I'm at a level where it's equally probable that the next thing would be an increase or a decrease
- Seeing some slowdown in labor conditions
- Rates not at a sufficiently restrictive level
Hawkish comments from Mester aren't a surprise in general but she's openly advocating for another hike and it comes just after a strong retail sales report. That's flowing through to the dollar and helping to give it a lift.