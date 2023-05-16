I would like policy rate to get to a point where it could equally be a potential increase or decrease

I don't put it in terms of a pause, I put it in terms of a hold

I don't think we're at that hold rate yet

There is four week weeks to go until the next meeting, need to see more data

At this point, given how stubborn inflation is, I can't saw I'm at a level where it's equally probable that the next thing would be an increase or a decrease

Seeing some slowdown in labor conditions

Rates not at a sufficiently restrictive level

Hawkish comments from Mester aren't a surprise in general but she's openly advocating for another hike and it comes just after a strong retail sales report. That's flowing through to the dollar and helping to give it a lift.