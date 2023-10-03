- Likely to favor hike at the next meeting if the current economic situation holds
- Long-term yield rise will affect mon pol outlook
- Fed likely at or near peak for interest rate target
- Higher long-term rates will moderate growth
- Yields up on a number of factors, including changed outlook on growth
- Doesn't see a rate cut happening any time soon
- Expects to hit 2% inflation by end of 2025
10-year yields are up 60 basis points from late August, that's doing a lot of tightening and will keep the Fed from needing to tighten more next year.