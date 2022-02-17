  • Fed should move more quickly than in the prior tightening cycle
  • the pace of tightening should be drive by data and also forward-looking
  • supports a March rate hike
  • anticipates additional rate hikes in the months following
  • sees inflation above 2% in 2022-23 and further upside risk
  • FOMC can quicken H2 tightening pace if    inflation  does not ease back
  • Fed should stop providing explicit forward guidance on policy

Mester is speaking on her economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual event of the Volatility and Risk Institute and the Center for the Global Economy and Business, NYU Stern School of Business

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester