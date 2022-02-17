Fed should move more quickly than in the prior tightening cycle

the pace of tightening should be drive by data and also forward-looking

supports a March rate hike

anticipates additional rate hikes in the months following

sees inflation above 2% in 2022-23 and further upside risk

FOMC can quicken H2 tightening pace if inflation Read this Term does not ease back

Fed should stop providing explicit forward guidance on policy

Mester is speaking on her economic outlook and monetary policy before a virtual event of the Volatility and Risk Institute and the Center for the Global Economy and Business, NYU Stern School of Business