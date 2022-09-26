Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. Earlier remarks:

More again:

  • We are going to set monetary policy that's appropriate for the united states
  • We don't set value of dollar, but have to understand impact on u.s. Economy
  • Right now we are doing a pretty good job of communicating where we are going with policy
  • There is no active discussion now of possible sale of MBS, but hope eventually to have a discussion about it

The Fed is getting blowback on the impact of its policies on the US dollar . ICYMI, its skyrocketing ....

usd dxy 27 September 2022