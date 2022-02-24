Unfolding situation in Ukraine will be a consideration in determining the appropriate pace of removing accommodation

The events have implications for medium-run economic outlook in the US

Geopolitical events add upside risk to the inflation forecast even as they point some downside risks on near-term growth

Expects some improvement in inflation readings later this year

This is the right take. This is inflationary and it should mean faster rate hikes but that's unpalatable so I think it will lead to a more-dovish Fed, with the justification being that it will come back down.