Fed's Mester

You can see our policy affect the economy, cited housing, growth and labor market

The question is whether it's sufficiently restrictive

We are seeing the labor market coming into better balance

I would want to see 'a few more months' of better inflation data

At some point you need to worry about the other side of the mandate

It's important not to wait too long to cut rates

I'm pretty confident the committee is doing good work (and won't miss the turn in the economy)

I can tell you that in 39 years, politics doesn't come into that room

Mester is set to retire next month so her comments about a 'few months' more of data ring a bit hollow. That said, they certainly represent the vast majority of Fed officials who want to see more data.