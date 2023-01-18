“Good signs that things are moving in the right direction ... That’s important input into how we’re thinking about where policy needs to go.”

Repeats view that rates should rise "a little bit" above 5-5.25%.

“We’re not at 5% yet, we’re not above 5%, which I think is going to be needed given where my projections are for the economy,” she said. “I just think we need to keep going, and we’ll discuss at the meeting how much to do.”

She would “need to see inflation moving down faster” before she could support a pause within the next few months

“We’re starting to see our policy actions do what they’re intended to do”

"I do believe we have to continue raising ... and then hold for a while so that we get back to price stability in a timely way.”

Her guidance numbers are the same but the commentary is shifting towards something more dovish.