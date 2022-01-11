Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
  • Economy is on a really good track
  • Inflation is more persistent
  • Price increases have been broadening
  • Says she has 3 hikes penciled in
  • The case is really strong to wind back accommodation
  • Fed need to recalibrate stance because inflation is above where it needs to be
  • Should be able to run down the balance sheet much faster than last time
  • Says she would like to set a path for the balance sheet
  • It's clear to her that inflation is too high and that the labor market is strong and that the Fed needs to take action
  • It will be a challenge to keep the economy on a positive trajectory

The market is pricing in a +80% chance of a hike in March and she is on board with that.