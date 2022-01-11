Economy is on a really good track

Inflation is more persistent

Price increases have been broadening

Says she has 3 hikes penciled in

The case is really strong to wind back accommodation

Fed need to recalibrate stance because inflation is above where it needs to be

Should be able to run down the balance sheet much faster than last time

Says she would like to set a path for the balance sheet

It's clear to her that inflation is too high and that the labor market is strong and that the Fed needs to take action

It will be a challenge to keep the economy on a positive trajectory

The market is pricing in a +80% chance of a hike in March and she is on board with that.