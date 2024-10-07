St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speech, “Financial Conditions, the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy,” at a Money Marketeers of New York University Inc. event.

  • More rate cuts likely given economic outlook.
  • Won't predict timing or size of future Fed easings.
  • Personal rate outlook is above Fed’s median view.
  • Costs of easing too much outweigh easing too little.
  • Supported Fed’s decision last month to cut rates by 50 basis points.
  • Policy patience has served Fed well.
  • Cooler job market still consistent with strong economy.
  • Expects inflation pressures to continue to abate.
  • Expects inflation to converge to 2% over next couple of quarters.
  • Financial conditions remain supportive of growth.
  • Some economic activity slowed by rate policy, election uncertainty.

I stuck that "Costs of easing too much outweigh easing too little" into the main headline of the post. I think its indicative of a push back against expectations of another 50bp cut at the next meeting (November 6 and 7)

