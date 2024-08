Alberto G. Musalem

Monetary policy is moderately restrictive

Labor market is no longer overheated

Labor market no longer clear upside risk to inflation

Recent data have bolstered my confidence on inflation

Risk to both sides seem more balanced

Time may be nearing for a change in policy

It doesn't get any clearer than this, he's ready to support a rate cut in September. He's also a voter in 2025 and sounds like he's ready to support a rate cutting cycle.