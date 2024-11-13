Alberto G Musalem
Alberto G. Musalem
  • Risks to the jobs market have remain unchanged or have fallen
  • Fed may be on the 'last mile' to price stability, inflation expected to converge to 2% over the medium term
  • Monetary policy well posited, Fed can 'judiciously and patiently' judge income data to decide on further rate cuts
  • Strong economy on track for a 'solid' fourth quarter
  • Growth is broad-balanced and driven by consumption, income growth, productivity, supportive financial conditions and wealth effects
  • Recent high productivity could prove durably structural but that remains uncertain
  • Core inflation remain elevated
  • Pressure in services industries slowly abating

This is the third Fed official who has floated some more-hawkish hints. It's hardly a signal of a pause in December but early 2025 is going to be interesting. There are meetings in January, March and May. Assuming a cut in Dec, there is one cut fully priced in for that period (and a smidge more).

That sounds about right based on the comments and data but that's going to swing based on the next set of numbers and beyond.