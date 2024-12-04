Alberto G. Musalem

Additional policy easing may be needed over time

There is uncertainty over neutral rate, it could be between 3-4%

Expects moderation in economic growth and hiring

Labor market no longer a source of inflation risk

Monetary policy is well positioned for what lies ahead

Too much policy easing carries risks

Fed is currently well-above neutral

Musalem is a 2025 vote and he's heading into the new year on a hawkish note. That's not a surprise as he's been more of a hawk since he got the job.

Fed funds is at 4.50-4.75% and the market is pricing in a 70% chance of a cut. The ISM services report and the Beige Book later today could swing those odds.