New York Federal Reserve branch President John Williams was due to speak on Friday but cancelled his appearance citing a family matter. The text of his prepared remarks will be published though.

1250 GMT, 0850 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Interim President Kathleen O'Neill Paese gives "FedNow Update" before "Memphis Breakfast With the Fed" hosted by the Memphis Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

1645 GMT, 1245 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases text on its website of President John Williams' prepared remarks for delivery to the Long Island Association