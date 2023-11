Kathleen O'Neill Paese

Central bank still has time to decide next step

Watching 10-year yield for signals on financial conditions

Too soon to declare victory on inflation

Local contacts report better balance in jobs market

Kathleen O'Neill Paese is Bullard's interim replacement and not a voter this year. He's not shy to weigh in despite the interim title.

I'm increasingly worried that Powell will push bank on dovish market pricing later today.