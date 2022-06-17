A US CBDC could potentially help maintain the US dollar's international standing

Rapid changes in global monetary system may affect future international rose of US dollar

As Fed considers its own CBDC will be thinking about future evolution of the financial system

Fed is acutely focused on returning inflation to 2% goal

Strong commitment to price stability contributes to widespread confidence in the US dollar

Trust in global currencies has been undermined by our partners

There is nothing here on monetary policy but the evolution of a CBDC is an interesting area to watch. Of all the cryptocurrencies, the stablecoins are the ones that have shown the most-consistent use case.