- A US CBDC could potentially help maintain the US dollar's international standing
- Rapid changes in global monetary system may affect future international rose of US dollar
- As Fed considers its own CBDC will be thinking about future evolution of the financial system
- Fed is acutely focused on returning inflation to 2% goal
- Strong commitment to price stability contributes to widespread confidence in the US dollar
- Trust in global currencies has been undermined by our partners
There is nothing here on monetary policy but the evolution of a CBDC is an interesting area to watch. Of all the cryptocurrencies, the stablecoins are the ones that have shown the most-consistent use case.