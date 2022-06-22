Fed is 'strongly committed' to bring inflation down

Pace of future hikes will depend on data

Available data for May suggest core inflation likely held at April's 4.9% annual pace or eased slightly

Inflation aggravated by longer-lasting supply chain constraints , Ukraine war, China lockdowns likely to exacerbate further

Recent data suggest real GDP picked up in the current quarter, consumer spending remains strong

Housing sector appears to be softening

Labor demand is 'very strong' while supply remains subdued

Financial conditions have tightenened significantly

Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside and further surprises could be in store, Fed will need to be nimble

Cites 'rapidly evolving economic environment' as a challenge, says Fed will need to be nimble

This is similar to his press conference from last week, I don't see anything that hints at a shift in policy in any direction. The Q&A will start shortly and last for at least 90 minutes.