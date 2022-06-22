- Fed is 'strongly committed' to bring inflation down
- Pace of future hikes will depend on data
- Available data for May suggest core inflation likely held at April's 4.9% annual pace or eased slightly
- Inflation aggravated by longer-lasting supply chain constraints , Ukraine war, China lockdowns likely to exacerbate further
- Recent data suggest real GDP picked up in the current quarter, consumer spending remains strong
- Housing sector appears to be softening
- Labor demand is 'very strong' while supply remains subdued
- Financial conditions have tightenened significantly
- Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside and further surprises could be in store, Fed will need to be nimble
- Cites 'rapidly evolving economic environment' as a challenge, says Fed will need to be nimble
This is similar to his press conference from last week, I don't see anything that hints at a shift in policy in any direction. The Q&A will start shortly and last for at least 90 minutes.