Fed Powell
Fed Powell speaking at Washington Economic Club

Fed Powell is talking at the Economic Club of Washington:

  • Economy performed really well over the last couple of years
  • This year expected economy to slow and inflation to continue to make progress. Something like that is happening
  • labor market no tighter than before the pandemic
  • 2Q of inflation does represent progress with three better readings
  • Now that inflation is coming down will look at both mandates.
  • If we did see unexpected weakening in labor market, that would merit reaction from us
  • Not going to send any signal on any particular meeting
  • Will make decisions based on evolving data and outlook
  • The Feds undertaking is to make decisions on data and only on data, not politics.
  • If the Fed waited for inflation to get a 2% to cut it has waited too long.
  • We want to have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2%
  • What increases their confidence is better inflation data, we have been seeing that lately.
  • Fed takes confidentiality seriously
  • Inflation coming out of the pandemic was out of the goods sector helped by the supply chain.
  • We saw that goods inflation as temporary
  • We overestimated how quickly the economy would return to normal.