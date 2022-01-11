Resignations prior to the end of their official terms have come from:

Head (at the time) of the Dallas Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan

Eric Rosengren, who was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Richard Clarida

As part of his testimony today Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

“We do take the need to protect our credibility with the public very seriously, and I think our new system is easily the toughest in government and the toughest I’ve seen anywhere,”

The new ethics code “effectively ends any ability to actively trade” if the individual is a Fed governor, bank president or a senior staffer, Mr. Powell said. The process of formalizing the new rules is “very far along” and “nearing completion,”

via the Wall Street Journal (may be gated)