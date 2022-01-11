Resignations prior to the end of their official terms have come from:
- Head (at the time) of the Dallas Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan
- Eric Rosengren, who was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
- Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Richard Clarida
As part of his testimony today Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
- “We do take the need to protect our credibility with the public very seriously, and I think our new system is easily the toughest in government and the toughest I’ve seen anywhere,”
- The new ethics code “effectively ends any ability to actively trade” if the individual is a Fed governor, bank president or a senior staffer, Mr. Powell said. The process of formalizing the new rules is “very far along” and “nearing completion,”