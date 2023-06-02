Powell March 8 2023

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been scheduled to testify on June 11 at 10 am ET for the Senate Banking Committee.

It's highly unusual for the Fed chair to testify during the blackout period and this edition will come right before the June 14 meeting.

Presumably, this is about the banking rout and Senators may strictly stick to that, and avoid talking about the macroeconomy or rates. But that's a tall order.

Update: Some have pointed out that June 11 is a Sunday. Given that, and the blackout period, I think this is probably a newswire error that will be corrected shortly.

error