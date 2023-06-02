Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been scheduled to testify on June 11 at 10 am ET for the Senate Banking Committee.

It's highly unusual for the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term chair to testify during the blackout period and this edition will come right before the June 14 meeting.

Presumably, this is about the banking rout and Senators may strictly stick to that, and avoid talking about the macroeconomy or rates. But that's a tall order.

Update: Some have pointed out that June 11 is a Sunday. Given that, and the blackout period, I think this is probably a newswire error that will be corrected shortly.