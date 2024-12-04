AI image

Feel very good about where monetary policy is

US economy is in remarkably good shape

The same institutional relationships between Fed and Treasury will continue under new admin

Part of the Fed's independence is that it's self funded

Economy in good shape and no reason that can't continue

On a path to more-neutral rates over time, though downside risks are less than thought, Fed can afford to be catious in finding neutral

Growth is stronger than we thought in Sept and inflation has "come in a little higher"

We can afford to be cautious in finding neutral

Quotable:

"The economy is strong, and it's stronger than we thought it was going to be in September. The downside risks appear to be less in the labor market, growth is definitely stronger than we thought, and inflation is coming a little higher. So the good news is that we can afford to be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral."

That's led to some US dollar bids.