Labor market is extraordinarily strong

Sometimes just I get data the night before it's released, but just me

Message from last week's FOMC is that disinflationary process has begun but has a long way to go

Repeats that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate, still have not reacted sufficiently restrictive level

Vote on monetary policy takes place around noon on the second day of FOMC

The market likes what it has heard so far with stocks rallying to session highs, led by the Nasdaq. The US dollar has sunk across the board.