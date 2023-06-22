- A strong majority of FOMC feels there is a little further to go with rate hikes
- We kept rates on hold to give ourselves more time to make decision
- Paper losses on our balance sheet have no effect on our ability to do monetary policy
- Headline inflation has come down but that's largely from energy and food, not principally a function of monetary policy
- We still have a long way to go
- I see a path for inflation to continue falling with little increase in unemployment
USD/JPY is making a move at the moment, as it finds blue skies, technically.