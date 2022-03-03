The testimony from Fed's Powell begins in front of the Senate banking committee.

Some levels at the start of his testimony:

  • Dow +78.64 points at 33970
  • S&P -0.43 points at 4386.13
  • NASDAQ index -98.89 points at 13653.13
  • Gold up $0.30 at $1928.65
  • Crude oil of $1.06 at $111.67
  • Bitcoin $43,168
  • 2year yield 1.528%
  • 10 year yield 1.875%
  • EURUSD 1.1072
  • GBPUSD 1.3356
  • USDJPY 115.58
  • USDCHF 0.9190
  • USDCAD 1.2639
  • AUDUSD 0.7340
  • NZDUSD 0.68033

Headlines from Fed Powell's testimony