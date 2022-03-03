The testimony from Fed's Powell begins in front of the Senate banking committee.
Some levels at the start of his testimony:
- Dow +78.64 points at 33970
- S&P -0.43 points at 4386.13
- NASDAQ index -98.89 points at 13653.13
- Gold up $0.30 at $1928.65
- Crude oil of $1.06 at $111.67
- Bitcoin $43,168
- 2year yield 1.528%
- 10 year yield 1.875%
- EURUSD 1.1072
- GBPUSD 1.3356
- USDJPY 115.58
- USDCHF 0.9190
- USDCAD 1.2639
- AUDUSD 0.7340
- NZDUSD 0.68033
Headlines from Fed Powell's testimony
- We need to be alert and nimble in making fed decisions
- Rising energy prices will work its way through the US economy
- There will be upward pressure on inflation for a while
- We could see people holding back on spending in the United States.
- This is a great labor market for workers.
- Problem we are facing as high inflation

- Restoring price stability is the single most important thing we can do.
- I strongly share view that everything we do in fed system needs to be linked to mandate
- For the most part real wages are declining. That is why we have to get inflation under control.
- In hindsight we should have moved earlier to see inflation as longer-lasting.
- "Yes" when asked if he is prepared to do what it takes on inflation
- Sanctions make it difficult for Central Bank of Russia to support the ruble
- an unexpected byproduct of Ukraine war is it will not help with supply chains.
- We have not seen much relief on supply-side
- there is no problem with labor demand.
- We have a labor supply problem.
- Getting past supply chain problems would help on inflation.
- Additional inflation pressure does raise risk of inflation expectations rising. Concern is already lots of upward inflation pressure and this raises risk that could influence inflation expectations.
